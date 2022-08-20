Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United? Premier League rivals eye shock move for England defender

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has not enjoyed the best of spells at the club ever since completing his £80million move to the club from Leicester City in 2019. Despite having some great outings for the club, Maguire has struggled for consistency and has failed to live up to the expectations at United.

The ongoing 2022-23 season has been no different as Maguire has been on the receiving end of intense criticism from United fans after the club suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two games in the Premier League under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

United lost their opener against Brighton 2-1 before Brentford thrashed them 4-0 in their second league game to pile pressure on Ten Hag and increase United's miseries after a disappointing campaign last season. However, despite his average performances, Maguire is reportedly being eyed by United's Premier League rivals Chelsea as a potential signing.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Chelsea have made a hock enquiry about Maguire's situation at Manchester United amid doubts over the England defender's future. Maguire has failed to impress the fans, who believe he doesn't deserve the captain's armband and should be sold by the club despite being their most expensive defensive signing.

As per the report, Chelsea will consider having Maguire included in a potential deal which will see American forward Christian Pulisic move to Old Trafford. United have expressed interest in signing Pulisic as they aim to bolster their attack in the ongoing season amid a lack of quality options up front.

Chelsea have been quite active in the transfer market so far this summer having made some top signings. They landed centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and also roped in Marc Cucurella from Brighton. Chelsea have made Leicester City's Wesley Fofana their priority signing for the centre-back position but Maguire has emerged as a surprising alternative for the Blues.