'You are just going hell...' - Aakash Chopra explains how Virat Kohli will benefit from India's new approach

Virat Kohli, who was rested for the white-ball tour of West Indies, is all set to return to action for Team India during the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition. The upcoming showpiece event will be held in the UAE, with Sri Lanka as hosts, and will be played in the shortest format -- for the second time in the tournament history -- as a dress rehearsal for the 2022 T20 World Cup (from October-November).

The Indian cricket loyalists will be desperate to see Kohli return to form, who has been struggling for quite a while. He didn't score a single half-century in the England tour, had an ordinary run in IPL 2022 and his century-drought continues since late 2019. However, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra feels Kohli will benefit from India's new-found aggressive batting approach in T20Is.

"Doesn’t matter if he (Kohli) scores a 40 or 70 because everybody has a role to play. There’s synergy in every player; regardless of the position he bats at, you are just going hell for leather. If that’s the mindset, then it’s going to be a lot easier for Kohli," said Chopra on Star Sports.

"It’s the perfect set-up. The kind of cricket India is playing at the moment, the team doesn’t expect Kohli to score 70 or a 100 or finish the game. You just come and play your game, that’s more than enough," added Chopra.

The 33-year-old Kohli will still be eager to get a big score under his belt to ease some pressure on his shoulders ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Meanwhile, India will begin their Asia Cup campaign versus arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28. The tournament will kick off on August 27 and the finale will be held on September 11.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.