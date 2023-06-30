Yashasvi Jaiswal recalls how his father reacted to India call-up, 'got emotional, started crying'

Young India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal earned an India call-up for the Test series against West Indies. Ahead of India’s tour of the West Indies, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals shared a heart-warming post. The franchise tweeted a picture of Yashasvi and his father and captioned it “Miles to walk, hearts to win.” While talking about his father, Yashasvi shared an emotional anecdote. “My father was so emotional and started crying. He hugged me. I had an inkling that I would be picked but I was a bit nervous and was waiting for the news,” Jaiswal was quoted in the post shared by the Rajasthan-based franchise.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had an incredible season in the IPL last time. He was Rajasthan Royals’ leading run scorer with 625 runs under his belt. He scored those runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.07. The southpaw also brought up his maiden IPL hundred earlier this year. Yashasvi was among the reserve players for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. A spot in the playing XI did not seem quite far for the 21-year-old.