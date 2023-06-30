Yashasvi Jaiswal recalls how his father reacted to India call-up, 'got emotional, started crying'
After a great IPL and first-class season Yashasvi Jaiswal received an India call up for the Test series against West Indies.
Young India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal earned an India call-up for the Test series against West Indies. Ahead of India’s tour of the West Indies, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals shared a heart-warming post. The franchise tweeted a picture of Yashasvi and his father and captioned it “Miles to walk, hearts to win.” While talking about his father, Yashasvi shared an emotional anecdote. “My father was so emotional and started crying. He hugged me. I had an inkling that I would be picked but I was a bit nervous and was waiting for the news,” Jaiswal was quoted in the post shared by the Rajasthan-based franchise.
Miles to walk, hearts to win. ___ pic.twitter.com/0MDPEXRfGW— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 29, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal had an incredible season in the IPL last time. He was Rajasthan Royals’ leading run scorer with 625 runs under his belt. He scored those runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.07. The southpaw also brought up his maiden IPL hundred earlier this year. Yashasvi was among the reserve players for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. A spot in the playing XI did not seem quite far for the 21-year-old.
India tweaked their Test squad after the loss against Australia in the WTC final at The Oval. Team India dropped veteran batter Cheteswar Pujara who has been an integral part of the Test squad for a long time. Ajinkya Rahane who just made a return to the Test team in the summit clash of the WTC, has regained his status of vice-captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad, along with Yashasvi, was added to the squad for the series against West Indies. Uncapped fast bowler Mukesh Kumar was also added to the Test squad after his commendable performances in first-class cricket.
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s call-up is a result of his sublime form in the last first-class season where he scored 1169 runs in nine games including five centuries. Gaikwad and Yashasvi both will be contending for the number three spot left empty by Cheteshwar Pujara. Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav are other two names who are not part of the Test squad.
India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.