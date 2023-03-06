The XFL 2023 season has completed three weeks and been competitive and interesting so far. Only two teams remain undefeated now as St. Louis Battlehawks lost their first game against the DC Defenders - one of the two undefeated teams. The other team without a loss is the Houston Roughnecks in the South division.

Here are the XFL 2023 Week 3 Winners and Losers:

XFL Week 3 Winners:

DC Defenders and Houston Roughnecks: The Defenders and Roughnecks are now the only undefeated team in the XFL 2023. Both the team won their games against the St. Louis Battlehawks and the San Antonio Brahmas, respectively with ease.

DC beat the Battlehawks 38-24, ending St. Louis' two -game unbeaten run and emerged as the only undefeated team in the North division. The Roughnecks, on the other hand, beat San Antonio 22-13.

Seattle Sea Dragons: Josh Gordon pulled off a 65-yard touchdown run with a minute remaining on the clock as the Dragons came from behind to burned the Vipers 30-26 to claim their first win of the season.

XFL Week 3 Losers:

Orlando Guardians: Orlando suffered its third successive defeat of the season. The game, however, was tightly fought with the Guardians being more unlucky than losers as they lost the game 9-10 to the Arlington Renegades.

Vegas Vipers: The Vipers were ahead in the game. There were looking set to win. But Josh Gordon happened. And just like that, the Vipers were handed their third loss of the season and are yet to open their win account.

Week 4 of the XFL 2023 starts on March 11 with the most loop-sided matchup in the league as the unbeaten Houston Roughnecks take on Orlando Guardians, who are looking for their first win of the season.

The next week will cap off with the game between the Vegas Vipers and the DC Defenders.

