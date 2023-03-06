XFL 2023: Former NFL WR Josh Gordon scores 65-yard touchdown - Watch

Former NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon, in a game-winning play, scored a 65-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the game as the Seattle Sea Dragons beat the Vegas Vipers 30-26 in a XFL 2023 Week 3 game.

The Vipers were leading 26-24 with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter. The ball, however, was in Dragons' posssession and they were 4th and 2 at Seattle 35. Dragons QB Ben DiNucci, who had an incomplete pass on 3rd and 2, made the most of the second chance.

The QB, after getting the ball from the centre, went back a few yards and heaved one in the air in Gordon's direction. The former NFL WR was ready for the catch. He seemed to have run into some traffic but managed to score the touchdown. Have a look at the video:

The touchdown proved to be suffice for the Dragons as they handed the Vipers their third loss of the season. Notably, the Vipers are one of the two teams, other one being the Orlando Guardians, which still have to open their win account in the XFL 2023 season.

The play by Gordon clearly showed by he was one of the premier WRs in the NFL. After being picked by the Cleveland Browns in 2012, Gordon spent 11 seasons in the league, playing for five franchises namely New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans. The journey includes two-year suspension period for 2015 and 2016 seasons as well.

Gordon's best days, however, came with the Cleveland Browns with whom he spent time from 2012 to 2018, including the suspension period. In 2013, his second in the league, Gordon managed 1646 receiving yards for 87 catches in the 14 games he played.

With everything looking set for him to become one of the impact players, he was suspended for two seasons for breaching the leagues drug abuse policy and just couldn't return to his former self after being reinstated in late 2017.

