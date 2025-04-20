WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 was a blockbuster with several titles changing hands, including the World Heavyweight Championship. What made headlines was the main event - a triple threat involving Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins, where Paul Heyman turned his back on his former allies, later joining hands with Rollins.

However, with Night 2 hovering, plenty is riding on it - who faces Randy Orton and stands tall between Cody and Cena?

Cena vs Cody!

John Cena will attract all attention on Night 2 after turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. After punching his ticket to his last WrestleMania, Cena turned on Cody Rhodes during the final segment, later joining hands with the Final Boss ‘The Rock’, shocking the pro wrestling world.

Upon switching in-ring characters at Chamber, Cena had a go at Cody several times in the lead-up to their Night 2 main event, with both taking shots at each other.

Although rumours of The Rock making an appearance sometime during the title match have done rounds on social media, should it happen, Cody could also have someone at his corner to even the equation. Now that someone could be anyone.

Meanwhile, considering it is Cody’s first title defence at the Show of the Shows, he might end up retaining it.

Who faces Orton?

The Legend Killer, the Viper - Randy Orton, is scheduled to have a match at WrestleMania 41 Night 2, but his opponent hasn’t announced it. Though speculations of former WWE superstar Rusev challenging him have gained prominence, a surprise entrant besides him could also headline that match.

Here is the complete rundown of WrestleMania Night 2 match card –

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Women’s World Championship: Triple Threat – Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. ??? & Lyra Valkyria

Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four-Way: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Finn Bálor

Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Randy Orton vs. ???

