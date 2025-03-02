Never say never in pro wrestling, at least in WWE.

Advertisment

For the first time in his decorated WWE career, during his last run in this industry, veteran John Cena turned ‘heel’ during the just-concluded Elimination Chamber PLE on Sunday (Mar 2) at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Cena, the 16-time world champion, joined hands with the Final Boss ‘The Rock’ after winning his final Elimination Chamber, grabbing a chance to main event WrestleMania 41.

Also read | FA Cup: Crystal Palace's Mateta gets 25 stitches after 'reckless' kick to head

In a shocking turn of events, Cena, who eliminated crowd-favourite CM Punk by making him tap out in the main event of this PLE, turned on the defending WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, sending the WWE into a frenzy.

Advertisment

The fans in attendance, the millions watching on the TV and, the dressing room, all were in shock, unable to digest what happened.

Since making his WWE debut in the early 2000s, Cena has worked as a babyface - a term used for a good guy or a hero in pro wrestling. Although the fans turned on him briefly from 2012 to 2014, booing him day in and day out, the WWE never let Cena turn heel until today.

Watch -

Advertisment

JOHN CENA TURNS ON CODY RHODES.



CENA ALIGNS WITH THE ROCK.



OH. MY. GOD.#WWEChamber



pic.twitter.com/JRMX7XlPn6 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 2, 2025

After Cena won the Elimination Chamber 2025, celebrating his win with fireworks in the background, Rhodes’ music hit as he walked towards the ring to congratulate his to-be-opponent at the Show of Shows. As he was celebrating Cena’s win, the Final Boss ‘The Rock’ appeared, much to the crowd’s excitement.

Upon entering the ring, The Rock straightaway talked business with Cody, asking him to join him, to which the world champion declined the offer and cussed The Rock, with the crowd cheering this decision.

Until then, everything was going fine; just when Cena hugged Cody, faking appreciation over his decision, (an) eye contact with the Final Boss turned the tables around, which saw something that never happened before in a WWE ring – John Cena turning heel.

Cena then attacked Cody mercilessly before the Rock joined in and put the world champions down, dreaded in blood.

John Cena and The Rock - rivals-turned-best-friends, walked out together, leaving the WWE universe in utter shock.

(With inputs from agencies)