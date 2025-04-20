Paul Heyman was at the centre of one of the most shocking endings in WWE WrestleMania history during Night 1 of the 41st edition of the Showcase of Immortals in Las Vegas on Saturday. Wiseman to the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, Heyman walked out with CM Punk as part of the favour he owed to the former champion, only to stab both in the back with low blows later and walk out with the winner of the triple threat, Seth Rollins, shocking the pro wrestling world.

While Roman main evented the Mania for the record 10th time in history, Punk was involved in his first ever, with the crowd in attendance cheering for him throughout.

This triple threat was hands down the match of the night and perhaps the most exciting and significant one in the company’s history. Although there were plenty of massive highlights, including Seth turning Roman’s spear into a pedigree and all three superstars hitting their respective finishes late into the match, what stood out was the ending that had everyone wondering, ‘Why Heyman, why?!’

Meanwhile, when all three were down, Heyman walked towards the commentary area to pick up a steel chair; everyone was amused and intrigued by it, wondering whom he would back and stab simultaneously. While Heyman was looking at Punk and Roman, trying to decide on whom to provide the backup, he began by offering the chair to Punk, leaving everyone shocked.

Roman’s face told the entire story as Punk collected the steel chair, but as he was about to hit Reigns with it, Heyman turned on Punk by giving him a low blow, with the crowd going bonkers. He then bowed to Roman, offering him the chair, with the Tribal Chief smashing a couple on Punk’s back.

The moment of Night 1 at WrestleMania 41

Then came the moment that shocked the pro-wrestling world.

As Roman lined up to attack Seth with the chair shot from behind, Paul did the unthinkable, backstabbing his Tribal Chief with another low blow.

With that unfolding, he finally gave the chair to Seth, who attacked Roman with it and pinned him next, beating the two and winning the triple threat.

Paul's betrayal shattered Roman and Punk, but Rollins cherished it as he walked out of the arena with his hands raised and Heyman walking alongside him.