WWE WrestleMania, the biggest pro-wrestling spectacle, is less than a week away. The 41st edition of the Showcase of the Immortals will get underway at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (April 19 and 20) in the US, with some of the top names in this billion-dollar industry, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio set to feature at WWE WrestleMania 41. But who headlines the two nights? Let's find out.
WWE WrestleMania 41 will see 16-time world champion John Cena face off against the WWE champion Cody Rhodes. This dream match came to life after Cena won the Elimination Chamber match and turned ‘Heel’ for the first time in his 20-year-plus decorated WWE career, breaking the internet.
On the other hand, the WWE creative pulled off a billion-dollar draw by announcing the biggest match of the year, a triple threat between Roman, Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Though there are a couple more matches worthy of main-eventing Night 1 at the Mania, this top-tier clash will headline Night 1, with Cody vs Cena being the main event on Night 2.
Paul Heyman revealed the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1 during a SmackDown episode, announcing that CM Punk - a former multi-time champion, will headline his first main event ever at this year’s grandest showdown.
Full list of WrestleMania 41 matches spread across two nights -
- Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena
- Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
- Triple Threat Match Women's World Championship: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
- World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. Jey Uso
- WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair
- AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
- Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio
- United States Championship: LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu
- Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
- Jade Cargill vs. Naomi Damian
- Priest vs. Drew McIntyre -
- Sin City Street Fight World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders vs. The New Day
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
Though the WWE has confirmed most matches, the one involving Kevin Owens and Randy Orton is on hold due to an injury suffered by Owens. With the final SmackDown episode just before WrestleMania 41 yet to be aired, the WWE could make last-minute changes or additions to the match cards for both nights.
(With inputs from agencies)