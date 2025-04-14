WWE WrestleMania, the biggest pro-wrestling spectacle, is less than a week away. The 41st edition of the Showcase of the Immortals will get underway at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (April 19 and 20) in the US, with some of the top names in this billion-dollar industry, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio set to feature at WWE WrestleMania 41. But who headlines the two nights? Let's find out.

Advertisment

WWE WrestleMania 41 will see 16-time world champion John Cena face off against the WWE champion Cody Rhodes. This dream match came to life after Cena won the Elimination Chamber match and turned ‘Heel’ for the first time in his 20-year-plus decorated WWE career, breaking the internet.

On the other hand, the WWE creative pulled off a billion-dollar draw by announcing the biggest match of the year, a triple threat between Roman, Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Though there are a couple more matches worthy of main-eventing Night 1 at the Mania, this top-tier clash will headline Night 1, with Cody vs Cena being the main event on Night 2.

Also read | Here's who will induct Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 before WrestleMania 41

Advertisment

Paul Heyman revealed the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 1 during a SmackDown episode, announcing that CM Punk - a former multi-time champion, will headline his first main event ever at this year’s grandest showdown.

Full list of WrestleMania 41 matches spread across two nights -

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat Match Women's World Championship: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio

United States Championship: LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi Damian

Priest vs. Drew McIntyre -

Sin City Street Fight World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders vs. The New Day

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Advertisment

Though the WWE has confirmed most matches, the one involving Kevin Owens and Randy Orton is on hold due to an injury suffered by Owens. With the final SmackDown episode just before WrestleMania 41 yet to be aired, the WWE could make last-minute changes or additions to the match cards for both nights.

(With inputs from agencies)