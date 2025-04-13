The Game, the Cerebral Assassin or Triple H, or whatever you may call him, is a WWE legend, a former 14-time world champion and the latest entrant into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The former in-ring superstar-turned-COO of the multi-billion-dollar industry is among a few names to be inducted into HOF this year, alongside Michelle McCool, Lex Lugar and the Natural Disasters. The question here arises - who inducts him? Will it be his wife, Stephanie McMahon, or someone else? The WWE has announced the inductees.

As the former WWE heavyweight champion Batista once said, ‘There’s nothing in this industry Triple H hasn’t done,’ and just going by this, he deserved to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, the ceremony of which takes place ahead of the Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 at Winchester, Nevada at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in its BleauLive Theater. It will be aired right after next week’s Friday night SmackDown episode on April 18.

Being WWE’s Chief Content Officer (COO), Triple H will have a busy upcoming weekend, overseeing the SmackDown episode, the HOF Class of 2025 ceremony, the two nights of WrestleMania 41 and the RAW after that; however, in between this, his former in-ring partner, a WWE Hall of Famer and a multi-time champion, Shawn Michaels, will induct him into the HOF.

HHH and Michaels - the best in-ring pair!

Triple H and Michaels have been best of friends for the longest time. Since coming together to form D Generation X back in the day (in the late 90s), HHH and Michaels headlined countless weekly episodes on both RAW and SmackDown. Although the fans remember them for their in-ring performances, their rivalry is also considered among the best in the history of this business.

Sometime midway into their rivalry, Michaels was forced to announce his in-ring retirement in 1998 due to an injury, only for him to return four years later and begin from where he had left off, facing Triple H in his comeback match.

Considering both have come a long way since, it will complete a full circle for Triple H, who inducted Michaels into the HOF in 2011. Shawn was again inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2019 alongside Triple H as part of DX.

Meanwhile, besides Michaels, the former WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker will induct his wife, Michelle McCool, and the DDT will do the honours for Lex Lugar.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will get underway at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 19, 2025 (Night 1), and April 20, 2025 (Night 2).

