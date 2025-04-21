John Cena is the most decorated WWE superstar of all time.

Advertisment

At the Night 2 main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Cena did the unthinkable, beating the current WWE champion Cody Rhodes to win his record 17th world title – the most by any superstar in the company’s history. He surpassed legendary Ric Flair’s tally of 16 world championships during his farewell run and at his last WrestleMania ever.

However, the ‘Heel’ Cena needed assistance to get the job done. Instead of getting it from any wrestler or even the ‘Final Boss’, The Rock, with whom he allied at the Elimination Chamber 2025, he got a helping hand from the celebrity guest and world-renowned rapper Travis Scott, who even took a beating from Rhodes for Cena.

During the Night 2 main event, Cena came out to a no-show entrance, with just his music, a black background, no pyro or gimmick or any colours, nothing – just him and the boos, while champion Cody Rhodes came out wearing a skull mask, with the crowd cheering him out of the building.

Advertisment

Also read | WWE WrestleMania 41: Paul Heyman backstabs CM Punk and Roman Reigns to close Night 1 – WATCH

Cena and Cody took their time before getting down to business. The match progressed slowly, with Cena taking advantage now and then. Though Cody hit the veteran star with his finishing move – the CrossRhodes, Cena kicked out, keeping everyone engaged.

Just when Cena began making the right moves, pulling out his submission special, Cody escaped, hurting the referee. That was where it got interesting. Travis Scott came out suffering a beating from Rhodes before Cena hit a low blow to the champion, then with the belt on his head later. As the referee was down and out, he didn’t see anything, with Cena making the most of it.

Advertisment

Cena then pinned Rhodes to realise his dream of becoming the 17-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41.

WATCH -

Cena's Time is Now!

His idol and legendary Flair took it to his social media handle X to congratulate him.

He wrote, “Congrats To My Great Friend @JohnCena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time! You And @CodyRhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania

Congrats To My Great Friend @JohnCena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time! You And @CodyRhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qwvowzTrhk — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 21, 2025

Meanwhile, during his 10th title defence, and more than a year after winning it for the first time by beating Roman Reigns in WrestleMania 40 Night 2 main event, Rhodes lost his championship match.