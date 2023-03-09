WWE: Sami Zayn's fame among fans doesn't bother Cody Rhodes, says 'it's a good headache to have'

With each passing day we are getting closer to WrestleMania 39. The challenger for the WWE Universal title match against Roman Reigns in the main event, Cody Rhodes, recently appeared on the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" and opened up on Sami Zayn’s increasing popularity among the fans, which led to talks of a potential triple threat match at Mania doing rounds.

As reported earlier, WWE was genuinely concerned with Sami’s popularity among the fans following Elimination Chamber Live Event in Montreal. They feared that to listen to what the WWE Universe wants, they would have to change the original plan for Mania's main event.

However, sharing his thoughts on the rumours of Sami getting added to the title match at the Showcase of Immortals, Cody said he would take anything coming his way as a challenge. While in this case in particular, he would not look at it as something negative.

"I looked at it as a challenge, is probably the best way to look at it, and not a negative challenge. Sami is doing amazing things. You didn't just buy yourself some future spot. You've got to get back in there and show people exactly what you can do. What a great problem to have when you have two very strong characters. One of the worst things we can do as a community is trying to turn the characters against one another,” Cody said.

The 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble winner further said it’s like a good headache to have for the creative. He added that Sami came close as anyone on dethroning Roman at Chamber, that too in his hometown and same goes for Drew McIntyre, who also had his shot at the title at the Clash of the Castle in his home. So now, as Cody got the chance to do the same, he would want to show everyone what he’s worth of and what he can do on a bigger stage.

“Sami got his shot in Montreal, in his hometown, and came as close as anyone. Drew may be very similar in terms of being close. Sami and I have a real genuine relationship. I thought, 'Well, if they love him, and I'm been so lucky that they love me in this moment too, I better make sure I give them the absolute best, and again, leave no doubt.' I never once looked at it as a problem. I looked at it as a challenge and for WWE as a whole, a great problem to have," he added.