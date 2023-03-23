WWE: Major return on cards for WrestleMania 39 weekend, huge could-be-match scrapped for Showcase of Immortals

As we approach the WrestleMania 39 weekend, the rumour backstage is that the former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton is returning to WWE. Per the latest report in PW Insider, Orton will be in Hollywood around the Showcase of Immortals, but it remains unclear if he will appear on live television or not.

Out since May last year due to an injury, Randy was not expected to make a return anytime soon. However, that equation is under the mat now, as even after Triple H is planning a special RAW after Mania, he is likely to bring in a few faces and a big return. Well, that could be of the Viper Randy Orton.

As per the Wrestling bootmaker, Jose G Sanz, he stated last month that Randy contacted him recently about making boots for his return. On 2/11 Sanz wrote,

"I haven’t made them yet but Randy Orton contacted me via email for his return. Currently, Drew McIntyre and Bray Wyatt are some of the biggest superstars. Today I received an order for boots for Cody for WrestleMania."

Meanwhile, Randy’s faction with his former partner Matt Riddle did wonders as fans loved this on-screen pairing. It will be exciting to see if and when Randy comes and in what capacity will be entering.

Bobby-Bray match scrapped

Former WWE champions Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt were earlier slated to face off at WrestleMania 39.

However, following news of Bray suffering from an unnamed medical condition, he is off TV for now, and even the ringside commentators have not mentioned Bray’s name in the past episodes of SmackDown and RAW.