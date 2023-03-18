WWE SmackDown: Triple threat match sealed for WrestleMania 39, Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn reunite

WWE WrestleMania 39 is about to begin in less than two weeks, and on the latest episode of SmackDown Live, major events got unfolded. While the challenger for the WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, appeared on the blue brand, the Friday Night show was headlined by the announcement relating to the Intercontinental Championship match at Mania. More so, the crowd watched the much-awaited reunion of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the final segment.

March 17th SmackDown Live episode began with Cody playing a mediator, helping Kevin and Sami to join hands to take down the Bloodline. The effort went in vain.

However, the highlight of the evening came during the number one contender’s match for the Intercontinental Championship between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Two of the former WWE Champions pinned their opponents at the same time during the fatal five way last week in a controversial manner. As a result, to determine the challenger for Gunther at Mania, this match got scheduled to take on each other this week.

The match that promised to be blowing the roof off didn’t disappoint as both behemoths took on each other. Sheamus and McIntyre after to and fro, slammed each other with their finishes, only to pull off a double-count out.

The champion Gunther, who was joined by the Imperium at ringside, demanded answers from both upon entering the ring. Following a few cheap shots, it got finalised that at WrestleMania 39, instead of fighting one of them, Gunther will face both Sheamus and McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship.

Kevin Owens – Sami Zayn reunite

Considered one of the greatest storylines in WWE history involving all of Sami Zayn, The Usos and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, the repercussions of the betrayal from both sides led to the reunion that everyone waited for. After the number game took the onus of what was happening inside the ring during the final segment, Kevin Owens came out to help his former best friend Sami Zayn against the raging Usos.