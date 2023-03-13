WWE: Breaking my WrestleMania streak would have meant more to Roman than it did for Brock, feels Undertaker

Life, taxes, death and The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak – all these things never seemed like ending. But in Taker’s case, it did, much to everyone’s shock at the Grandest stage of all. When Brock Lensar F-5’ed the Undertaker for the third time, somewhere deep down, everyone knew he would not let the pinfall happen. But as Vince had already thought about it, the unimaginable happened and the Beast Incarnate won the match instead.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sports, the Taker opened up on his WrestleMania streak and who according to him should have broken that if not Brock.

The Undertaker said heading into the Mania, he, Vince and a few others knew that the streak is about to get broken for which Vince chased a few wrestlers before finalising Brock for the same. The Undertaker revealed one of the names The Chairman approached was Edge but he denied saying he can’t do that.

“By the time we got to WrestleMania, we pretty much knew what was going to go down, but there were a few people I guess that he wanted to break the streak. (Vladimir) Kozlov, he wanted him. It was early on, and I think he wanted Edge to go over and Edge refused. He said, ‘No. I can’t do it.’ That’s how much he respected the streak and me and what that streak meant to the business. I didn’t know that at that time. I didn’t know that until years after. That says a lot about the human being he is,” the Undertaker said.

Eventually, Brock was chosen to put an end to a streak the world will always remember for good. However, the Undertaker feels it should rather have been Roman Reigns who should have broken his streak as it would have meant more to him than what it did to Brock. Taker further said Brock was already a main attraction and he’s not sure if Brock needed the push he got after beating him at Mania. But had it been for Roman Reigns, a win there would have changed the world for him.