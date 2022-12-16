WWE: 'That kid is incredible, he reminds me of myself'- Kurt Angle lauds fellow Olympian-turn-wrestler
An Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes Chad Gable is supremely talented and deserves the push on the main roster given his skillset.
Legendary WWE superstar Kurt Angle says watching Chad Gable wrestle reminds him of his old days. The Hall of Famer, Kurt has always advocated the 36-year-old Chad as he's also an Olympian-turn-wrestler much like Kurt Angle.
Recently while speaking with Sportskeeda, Kurt talked about Chad in detail, not only showered praises on him but also explained why he thinks Chad hasn't been given a push that he deserves.
"That kid is incredible. He reminds me so much of myself. He's a little bit smaller, I think that's the reason why he hasn't been pushed as much as he should have. But he makes up for it with his intensity and his in-ring work and his technique," Kurt Angle said.
Kurt, who had won a gold medal with a broken neck at 1996 Atlanta, USA is impressed with how Chad goes about his business. Chad, who during the 2012 Summer Olympic in London won a gold medal for his country is super talented and technically very strong, as per Kurt.
The former WWE champion also said to not have Chad main event given his skillset is something that blows Kurt's mind.
Elaborating on what he thinks of Gable, Kurt said, "You know, in real life, he could whoop any of those wrestlers’ a**es. So, you know, he’s a real-life bada**. To not have him go to the main event level where he deserves to be, just blows my mind. Because he is very talented. Great technical wrestler, former Olympian, you can’t ask for anything more than that.”