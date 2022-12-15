John Cena's WWE Return Confirmed! Here's when the 16-time World Champion will make his comeback

So 2022 brings an incredible surprise to the WWE arena as the 16-time world champion John Cena is making a return. The iconic professional wrestler is taking a move by returning to the arena and is all set to appear in the final smackdown live in December. This will mark Cena's second appearance in WWE in 2022 as he previously returned to the sports entertainment in June during the ongoing episode of Monday night raw to celebrate his 20 years anniversary with the company. During that appearance, he did not wrestle any match but rather spoke in the ring about the time spent in WWE.

Cena is having a busy career ever since he stepped into Hollywood, most notably starring in the DC Series" Peacemaker'" at HBO max 2022. No doubt he is having many hats but his love and emotional connection for WWE remain evident from his conduct.

John Cena's last match was in the main event of MONEY IN THE BANK in July 2021 where he lost the WWE Universal title match to ROMAN REIGNS. If Cena won't wrestle in DEC 2022, then it will be the first year without any match of his ever since the time he got into the business.

Apart from wrestling, Cena will be filming a movie in Australia in February and March. It might affect the plan involving Cena participating at WRESTLEMANIA 39 ON April 1 AND 2.