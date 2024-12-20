New Delhi, India

WWE superstar John Cena is ready for his final run in the company, with the 16-time world champion locking in 2025 dates as a full-time performer, per the latest report. During the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE, Cena announced that next year would be his last as an in-ring performer as he kicks off his retirement tour next month during the debut episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix scheduled January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, USA.

Cena is the joint-most successful in-ring WWE performer of all time.

Winning 16 world titles, including the WWE championship 13 times and the World Heavyweight title thrice, Cena is tied with veteran Ric Flair for the most elite championships held.

Meanwhile, following his successful decade-long stint as a WWE performer, Cena transitioned into acting, gaining prominence for his comic timing and big screen presence. His career expanded beyond WWE, starring in several Hollywood films and TV shows, the most prominent of which are The Fast & Furious franchise, The Suicide Squad, and the TV series Peacemaker, all falling under the DC banner.

Cena to work as ‘full-time performer’

For those unaware of the full-time performer’s term in pro wrestling, it's where the in-ring showman has assigned dates and remains committed to performing in any capacity (for WWE here); in this case, Cena will be working as a full-time performer till the end of next year, opening up countless chances of entertaining the fans throughout.

Though the chances of WWE making Cena win the world title for the record 17th time are higher, the 47-year-old cannot have an extended run should he win due to the limited time frame.

Meanwhile, appearing on The Sports Media Podcast, WWE EVP Chris Legentil revealed the former face of the company will walk out on his terms, confirming that the fans will not watch John Cena as an in-ring performer beyond 2025.

“John Cena, as you might know, is going on his farewell tour. He announced last July that he’s retiring. But he’s going out on his own terms. He’s gonna do a full year-long tour with us. And that’s gonna be worldwide. We think that the opportunity for the people to see John Cena one last time all around the world is going to be quite powerful.” Legentil said.

(With inputs from agencies)