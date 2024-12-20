New Delhi, India

The Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League 2025 is all set to kickstart in January 2025 as India’s Ladakh prepares for the big occasion in the new year. The training camp for coaches held from December 8 to 12 focused on training them, who will further train over 500 players for the 2025 Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League in Ladakh and the Spiti Cup. With the focus now shifting to the big event in 2025, WION exclusively caught up with Bidisha Dey, Executive Director, Eicher Group Foundation.

Speaking on the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League, Bidisha opened up about how they are helping Ladakh transform not only into a center for winter sports but also boost tourism. She also reflected on how the Ice Hockey League was a grand success in 2024, with huge expectations for 2025. In an exclusive chat with WION’s Aditya Pimpale, Bidisha discussed the future of winter sports in the nation.

Insights on Ice Hockey League 2025

“As far as winter sports are concerned, particularly ice hockey, it started in a way where, when we were talking to the communities in Ladakh, we realised that sports are the most important thing. It is so, so close to their hearts. They have been playing ice hockey for years, you know, and without any tremendous infrastructure support or kind of a developed ecosystem. And the stories are full of resilience,” Bidisha added in the chat.

Shw also spoke about the role of Royal Enfield and its significant contribution to the development of the Himalayan regions.

“Royal Enfield owes its survival—it is the oldest motorcycle company in continuous production since 1901. And one of the reasons why it continued in India, even as the British chapter closed, is because the army in the higher-up regions in the Himalayas continued to ride it.

“We regard the Himalayas as sacred and as a spiritual home. So it is but natural, I think, that when we looked at developing our social mission and we looked at working with the communities, in addition to what we do in our local area, in Tamil Nadu, etc., our, you know, big focus, 70% of our focus, is on the Himalayas and the Himalayan communities,” Bidisha explained.

The Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League is all set for its second season, with the kick-off scheduled for January 2025 in Ladakh. The jersey for the league was unveiled on Saturday (Dec 14) with a huge crowd present at Travancore Palace in New Delhi.