WWE categorised as 'essential service', resumes live televised shows

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been majorly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, WWE fans are in for relief as professional sports in Florida have gotten the nod to resume services following the decision by Florida Governor’s Office to categorize them under ‘essential services’.

WWE has been added to the same list consisting of grocery stores, hospitals, banks, restaurants, etc. The order to resume production of WWE states that professional sports and media production can only resume if the venue is closed to the general audience, which means the upcoming shows of WWE will be shot behind closed doors. The move to categorise WWE into ‘essential services’ was approved as it is extremely necessary to Florida’s economy, as per reports.

WWE on Monday resumed live shows after weeks of tapes events including the showpiece – WrestleMania 36. The fresh live shows are being produced with the use of their training facility in Orlando.

"We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times," WWE said in a statement to a news portal.

"We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff."

"As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance," read the WWE statement.

Florida is under ‘Safer at Home’ order until April 30 due to COVID-19 pandemic and the order limits movement of citizens in a bid to curb the spread of dreaded coronavirus.