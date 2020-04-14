IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic: BCCI sources

With the COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, India on Tuesday extended the country-wide lockdown till May 3 in a bid to curb the spread of the dreaded virus. While the sporting calendar has been left shattered by COVID-19, all eyes are on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after almost all the major sporting were either cancelled or postponed in the wake of the pandemic.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to postpone the IPL 2020 indefinitely with travel restrictions and strict lockdown measures still in place not only in India but in many other countries as well, as per sources close to the development.

As India goes into the second phase of lockdown till May 3, there’s no way the tournament could be conducted. As per sources, the BCCI will take a call on the fate of IPL 2020 after May 3. However, an official confirmation is still awaited from the cricket board.

With the IPL 2020 not cancelled as of now, there are major possibilities that the cash-rich tournament could be played in the October-November window, which is reserved for the ICC T20 World Cup. However, with Australia closing its border for six months to stop the spread of coronavirus, there are chances that the showpiece event could be deferred, opening up a small window for IPL 2020 given the condition surrounding the COVID-19 improves.

Limited venues and matches behind closed doors are real possibilities if IPL 2020 is held later in the year.

IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to be played from March 29 but was postponed till April 15 due to COVID-19 outbreak. However, with the situation deteriorating with each passing day, there was no way the tournament could be conducted.

Meanwhile, a total number of 10,363 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 339 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,035 patients have been cured.