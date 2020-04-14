Can't imagine ICC T20 World Cup happening in empty stadiums, it defies belief: Allan Border

Former Australian captain and one of the greats of the gentlemen’s game, Allan Border has said that he can’t imagine the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 to be played at empty stadiums. The showpiece event is scheduled to be hosted by Australia in the months of October and November but the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions imposed by many countries to curb the spread of the dreaded coronavirus have left the future of the T20 World Cup hanging in balance.

The speculations are rife that the ICC T20 World Cup could either be postponed or cancelled given the situation surrounding COVID-19 pandemic. However, Border is of the view that with teams, support staff and everyone else associated with the tournament going around the country, it would be hard to not let people into the grounds.

“I just can’t imagine playing at empty stadiums ... it defies belief,” Border told a news portal.

“Having teams, support staff and everyone else associated with the game wandering around the country, playing games of cricket, but you can’t let people into the grounds. I just can’t see it happening.

“It’s either you play it and everyone just gets on with the job and we’re past this pandemic,” added Border.

“Or it just has to be cancelled and you try to fit it in somewhere else.”

Earlier, Cricket Australia (CA) chief Kevin Roberts said that he is hoping that the ICC T20 World Cup could be played as planned and in under normal circumstances.

“We’re really hoping that all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks or a few months’ time,” Roberts said.

“None of us are experts in this situation obviously, so our hope is that we’re back in very much normal circumstances come October and November when the men’s T20 World Cup is to be played.”

