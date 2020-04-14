Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo turns 'super dad', uses kids as weights during home workout!

Sportspersons have taken to unorthodox ways to train indoors as almost the entire world continues to remain under lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is spending time with family at home in Funchal, Portugal weeks after being forced to self-isolate, found a new way to train indoors in a bid to keep himself fit for the resumption of footballing season.

In a video posted by Ronaldo on his Instagram feed, the Portuguese stalwart was seen doing crunches when his children Eva and Mateo decided to disrupt his training regime. Spontaneous as always, Ronaldo asked them to help him complete his crunches-set but as the former continued with his workout, the twins clambered on top of him.

Ronaldo, who has set a benchmark in the world of fitness, turned their kids into weights and lifted them up, turn by turn, to complete a single-handed lift and two-handed lift sets while enjoying a gala time with his children.

Super dad, Ronaldo, in the video, showed how to strike a perfect balance to keep kids happy while not compromising on his workout schedule.

Ronaldo has been training indoors in his mansion in Funchal and the former Manchester United forward has kept his fans engaged by posting his workout photographs and videos. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was in red-hot form before the coronavirus outbreak was reported in Italy.

Ronaldo has scored 21 goals for Juventus in Serie A including seven penalties and is second to Ciro Immobile (27) in the race for the Serie A top-scorer.

