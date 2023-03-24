WWE: Backup opponent for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 is ready if match against Bray Wyatt doesn't happen

The Almighty Bobby Lashley might not have an opponent at WrestleMania 39. Earlier, in the lead-up to the grandest event of the year, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt was slated to take on Lashley. Following Wyatt’s absence from the house show at MSG, he didn’t appear on live television either. As per previous reports, Bray is understood to be down and away because of illness, and considering all of this, the match between Bobby and Bray doesn’t look like happening at Mania.

In that case, the WWE still has a backup plan for Lashley. As per WrestleVotes, LA Knight is the backup opponent for him if Bray doesn’t appear at Mania.

“A personal health issue on Bray Wyatt's part is going to keep Bobby Lashley off the WrestleMania card. With that said, I know that there's a backup plan... I do know that they're gonna get Lashley on the card in some form,” WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport.

WrestleVotes state that LA will get involved with Lashley in some capacity, which remains unclear if it would be a match or a just a promo. They added that this match was already on the mind of the creative for over a week now.

Meanwhile, at the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble, Bray and LA Knight faced off in the first-ever Pitch Black match that Bray won.

“I heard the plans for Bobby had something to do with La Knight. I think there's a tie-in with some type of segment that LA Knight is going to be involved in,” WrestleVotes added.

It doesn’t end here. Reports further suggest that veteran Stone Cold Steve Austin could also get involved in this match. The Texas Rattlesnake was, anyway, on the cards to make an appearance at Mania and with all matches more or less scheduled by now, Austin getting involved could only happen during a separate segment like this.