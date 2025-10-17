In the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Vishmi Gunaratne of Sri Lanka was stretchered off the field after suffering a knee injury on Friday (Oct 17). The incident happened during the fifth over when Kapp bowled the fourth ball. Gunaratne hit the ball for a close single to the mid-on side, but as she stretched to complete the run, the ball struck her left knee instead of her pad, causing her the injury. After the team physio attended her, she was carried off the field on a stretcher.

Watch the video below -

At the time of writing, Sri Lanka were 46/2 in 12 overs, with Harshitha Samarawickrama (6) and Kavisha Dilhari (5) were at the crease. Skipper Chamari Athapaththu scored 11 runs before being dismissed by Klaas. While, Vishmi Gunaratne made 12 before being stretchered off the field due to injury. For South Africa, pacer Masabata Klaas took two important wickets.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sri Lanka will need to put up a strong total to challenge South Africa and it will be interesting to see how Sri Lankan batters will manage to build a good score. For now, rain has stopped the game. Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt said that they made three changes to their playing XI, while Sri Lanka stuck with the same playing XI.

Playing XIs:

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas and Nonkululeko Mlaba