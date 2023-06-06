WTC Final: 'Virat Kohli will...:' Ravi Shastri makes bold prediction ahead of title clash

India and Australia are ready to face each another in their first ICC final since the two sides met in ODI WC Final in 2003. The two cricketing powerhouses will, however, meet this time for the Test supremacy - in World Test Championship (WTC) Final, set to be played in England from June 7.

India, who are in their second consecutive final in two editions of the tournament, will be looking to shake off the disappointment of last time and would be looking to build on their recent Border-Gavaskar trophy Test victory over the Baggy Green in the title clash.

For India, the most encouraging thing is form of their ace batter and former skipper Virat Kohli. The batsman, who was not at his best since last two-three years, has roared back to the form in the recent months. Former India coach Ravi Shastri also thinks that if Kohli gets going, it'll be fun.

“Virat Kohli will wake up differently if the match is against Australia, he smells the coffee much earlier if it's Australia, so if he gets going, gets to 20, then we will have some fun,” Shastri said ahead of the title clash.

Notably, in the Border-Gavaskas trophy which concluded before the IPL 2023, Kohli recorded his first hundred in roughly four years. He then carried over his form for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, scoring 639 runs in 14 games at an average of 53.25 with two hundreds.

In the latest WTC cycle though, Kohli played 16 Test matches and scored 869 runs at an average of 32 with three fifties and one hundred in 28 innings. The record is good enough for many players but not Virat Kohli who has 8,146 runs in 108 Test to his name at an average of 48 with 28 hundreds and 28 fifties in 183 innings.

