WTC Final: Usman Khawaja backs compatriot David Warner for busy English summer, says ' he is looking good'

Australia batter Usman Khawaja has backed compatriot David Warner to come good in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) and the Ashes as they prepare for a busy English summer. Khawaja and Warner, part of the Aussie squad to face India and England will be key to their success Australia bid to win the WTC in their first final. According to Khawaja, Warner has been in good nick and should continue from where he left off in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Khawaja backs Warner "I have seen him (Warner) bat in the last couple of days and, I don't want to jinx him, but he is looking good," Khawaja was quoted as saying by ICC.

The duo has been practicing together in the nets as they prepare for the WTC showdown against India at the Oval before they play in the Ashes against England. Warner has not enjoyed the best of forms in recent periods as his Boxing Day ton against South Africa remains the only time he has crossed the triple-figure mark in the red-ball format in the last three years.

"This is probably the best I have seen him look in the nets for a while. That doesn't always correlate to runs, but if we are any chance of Davey Warner scoring runs this could be it. He always plays his best when his back is against the wall too," added Khawaja. Future hangs in the balance Now 36, Warner will be a key figure in the side in the Ashes as well but could face an axe from the side if he fails to deliver. As things stand, Australia are yet to announce their squad for the remaining three Ashes Test and will wait on the situation before deciding on Warner’s future.

"We saw when he scored a double century in his 100th game when everyone was writing him off and telling him he was done and it was his last game and he went out and gets 200. You never write off a great player, so I am expecting runs," said Khawaja. Australia squad for WTC final and Ashes: Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steven Smith (vice-capt), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

