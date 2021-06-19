WTC Final- 'There is advantage to New Zealand': VVS Laxman after Kane Williamson wins toss

World Test Championship final finally kicked off on Day 2 after the first Day was abandoned without play due to a heavy downpour. However, the toss was underway on the second day and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to field first as he felt that the overcast conditions will favour their star seamers.

Former Indian Test batsman VVS Laxman felt that winning the toss and bowling first is an advantage for Kane Williamson as their playing XI are suited to the conditions. However, VVS Laxman also felt that Team India has depth in their batting lineup.

"There is talent, class and experience in India's batting line-up. As far as the advantage is concerned, yes, New Zealand's strength as Kane (Williamson) mentioned at the toss has been their fast bowling department. They have performed consistently and these conditions suit their fast bowling department," Laxman said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

"They have gone in with four quality fast bowlers and the challenge each one poses is different. They have a left-arm seamer in Boult, Southee takes the ball away from the right-hander. Jamieson gets that extra bounce and Wagner can bowl a lot of short-pitched stuff.

"So, overall there is an advantage to New Zealand, but having said that India has quality and experience in their batting which can counter that advantage," he added.