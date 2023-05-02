WTC Final: Team India likely to face another blow, Jaydev Unadkat joins casualty list with shoulder problem

Team India could face another injury scare ahead of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final with Jaydev Unadkat a major doubt. Playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Unadkat got injured in the nets on Sunday before the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash at home and could now be a major doubt along with KL Rahul, who also limped off with a hamstring problem. What happened to Unadkat? Unadkat was bowling around the wicket in the nets when in his follow through his left foot got stuck in the rope that keeps the nets up. He had a nasty fall on his elbow and was seen with his arm in a sling with an ice pack on his left shoulder, as reported by Espncricinfo.

Unadkat was in great form during the domestic season for Saurashtra and led them to their second title in the Ranji Trophy. During the season Unadkat became the first player to take a hat-trick in the first over of a Ranji Trophy match and scalped 26 wickets in four matches. He also made his return to the Indian team after 12 years and was reckoned to be one of the options for India during the summit clash at the Oval in London.

It is also understood that the Saurashtra will remain in Lucknow with the rest of the squad during which the team management will keep a close eye on the situation. The extent of the injury is still unknown with the management yet to comment on the injury.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Commentators argue whether KL Rahul should have used stretcher after injury vs RCB

On the flip side, skipper KL Rahul is also part of the treatment table and could be out of LSG’s next clash on Wednesday, May 3 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Lucknow-based franchise has been on a torrid run of home form and lost their last three home matches.

For Rahul, he was seen injuring his hamstring while making an attempt during the field and was consequently injured. The management nor the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to comment on Rahul’s injury.