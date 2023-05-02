IPL 2023: Commentators argue whether KL Rahul should have used stretcher after injury vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul suffered a horrific injury during the match vs RCB in Lucknow on May 1, 2023 during the second over of the match only. The injury seems to be serious as Rahul came out to bat at no. 11 in LSG's chase.

Sanjay Manjrekar and Rohan Gavaskar, however, during the commentary, argued whether the batsman should have taken the stretcher on his way out of the field or not.

“He is such a fit cricketer, a tremendous athlete, brilliant when he sprints between wickets during his batting. He was giving everything on this fast outfield and wanted to get the ball to prevent those runs. Good thing that he is walking, I thought he might need a stretcher,” Manjrekar said during the commentary.

“I actually don't think it's good that he is walking. I think he should be on a stretcher. Just get to the dressing room without aggravating it further and get the treatment straight away,” said Gavaskar in response.

“Something about using a stretcher. It's something a lot of people don't like. I know what you saying is absolutely right, why aggravate? Just sleep on it. But there is a thing with a stretcher. I've seen a lot of athletes refusing it,” Manjrekar further opined. Wishing a speedy recovery to @klrahul



See you back on the field soon 👍🏻👍🏻#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/2DPo7W2OuK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2023 × LSG eventually lost the match by 18 runs as they failed to chase 126. The match, however, will be remembered for the heated argument between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

After Kohli and LSG bowler Naveen-ul-haq exchanged words in 17th over the chase, Kohli did an animated celebration after winning the match.

The two players went to and fro again while shaking hands post match. LSG's Kyle Mayers then was seen talking to Kohli before Gambhir took his player away. Gambhir and Kohli then got into the argument and have been fined 100% of their match fees subsequently.

