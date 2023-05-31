WTC Final: Sunil Gavaskar backs EXPERIENCED India batsman to come good in England

With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 fanfare being over, India now move onto the next task in hand which happens to be the World Test Championship (WTC) Final from June 7 against Australia in England. The Indian players who are part of the WTC squad and played in the IPL would now have to switch back to Test cricket from T20 in a jiffy as there's not much time left.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also thinks the same and said in an interaction with the sports broadcaster Star Sport that switching back to Test mode would be the biggest challenge for the Indians players.

"The biggest test will be the fact that just about everybody will be coming out a T20 format, and Test cricket is a longer format. So, I think that's going to be the big challenge. They have only Cheteshwar Pujara who has been playing in the English County Championship, so he will be the only guy who has played in the longer format in these conditions, so that's going to be the big challenge for them," remarked Gavaskar.

The former India cricketer also backed middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane to come good in English conditions. Notably, Rahane was included in the WTC squad on the back of, in part, his spectacular form in the recently-concluded IPL for eventual winner Chennai Super Kings.

"He's got a lot of experience playing in England, having scored run in England. So, yes, I think he's going to be crucial down at number 5. And yes, I do believe has a point to prove, I still feel he's got plenty of cricket left in him, and this is a wonderful opportunity for him. I'm hoping he will be able to grab this opportunity and with all the experience that he has and make a place for him back in the Indian team," Gavaskar added further.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE