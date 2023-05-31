Rishabh Pant soon to get back to playing phase of rehab: Report

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's recovery following a horrific car crash in December 2022 has been better than expected and the star player is soon to move to the playing phase in his comeback process. A report by media website Times of India, wherein the media outlet quotes a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official, informed about these developments.

The report also says that the left-hander didn't have multiple surgeries as expected before but was monitored every fortnight to note the development and progress.

"Let's make it clear that Pant never had multiple surgeries, as was speculated. There was much anxiety over another surgery. He was monitored every fortnight. Fortunately, his progress has been better than expected. This is a big boost for him. It could mean his comeback can happen a lot earlier than what was earlier expected," said the report quoting a BCCI official abreast with the matter.

The report further informed about Pant's condition and mentioned that the player was in good spirits.

"He is in good spirits. He can now walk considerably longer without the crutch. The focus of his rehab in now largely on strengthening. He should be in the back-to-play phase training soon," said the official in the report.

Pant missed out on the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 following the accident and is set to miss the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia in England as well. The 25-year-old has also been ruled out the Asia Cup tournament and the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in India late this year as well.

While Pant's absence is surely a big blow for the Indian side in WTC Final, former Australia skipper and Pant's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' coach Ricky Ponting has opined that Pant-like Ishan Kishan, who has been included in India's WTC squad, should be given a chance in the playing XI.

