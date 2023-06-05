WTC Final: 'Oval pitch will assist spinners, India must play Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin' - Monty Panesar

Former England spinner Monty Panesar feels India must play Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Labelling the surface at the Oval as spinner-friendly, in comparison to other venues in the UK, Monty said going ahead with both will benefit India.

Since the Australian team has had their trouble against the turning ball, especially against spinners from India, Monty feels this move could help India sit in the driver's seat throughout the Test.

Speaking to the PTI ahead of the one-off game, which begins on June 7th in London, Monty said, "It is one pitch in England you tend to play two spinners. If the ball turns, there is bounce as well for the spinners. In my view, the wicket will be flat. In these conditions, it will suit India if they play two spinners. We have already seen Australia struggling against spinners, especially from India."

England’s one of most premier modern-day spinners, Monty Panesar, added going by the recent results at the venue in the T20 Blast, there was some spin on offer, and since ICC will want the match to go ahead till the fourth day, at least, chances of having a green pitch instead of a dry one is unlikely to happen.

"The weather has been hot, and we are seeing the ball turning even in some T20 Blast games in London. I also don't see them keeping grass because they would want the match to last at least four days," Panesar added. Considering conditions at Oval, Umesh might play ahead of Thakur Not only spin, history suggests the ball tends to reverse a bit at the Oval. On that note, Panesar expects Rohit to play seamer Umesh Yadav ahead of the bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Elaborating on this, Panesar said with Umesh offering an express speed of above 140 kmph and considering the old ball does talk, he should be the first choice other than Mohammed Siraj and Shami.

"It will also be interesting to see who the seamers will be as they have a lot of options there as well. India are the stronger side in my opinion on all fronts. As they will get extra batting options with Ashwin and Jadeja, I would go with Umesh as the third pacer," Monty said.

“He is the guy Rohit can go to and say 'I want you to bowl five overs at 140 plus and rough up the Australian batters'. You will need that extra pace.

"The ball does reverse at The Oval, and we have seen how good the Indian bowlers are when it comes to reverse swing. They can get the ball to move more than the Australian pacers,” he added.