WTC Final: Rohit Sharma reveals success mantra in 'tough' English conditions, addresses challenges for batters

The Indian captain and an experienced campaigner Rohit Sharma addressed the challenges faced by batters in the English conditions. Already regarded as the toughest place to bat given the impact of outside factors, including swing in the air and movement off the pitch, Rohit spoke on the same lines - admitting even despite tremendous hard work, batters never really feel they are in.

Speaking during an ICC event – ‘Afternoon with Test Legends’, Rohit said to be successful in England maintaining concentration for longer durations is the key. He added that if a batter is ready to grind out in the middle, chances of lasting longer at the crease increase.

"In England, in general, it's pretty challenging conditions for batters. As long as you are prepared to have a good grind, you can have success," Rohit said ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia, starting June 7th at the Oval in London.

The Indian captain added, "You need to keep concentrating for longer periods of time, and you will get that intuition when it's time to take on the bowlers. More importantly, you need to be out there, and you have got to understand what your strengths are."

Having attained an impressive average of over 50 in this WTC cycle, Rohit - who had played several Tests in these conditions earlier, said though he backs his style of play, he wouldn’t mind at least knowing about the pattern of some of the most successful batters in England over the years.

"I am not going to try and emulate them (successful players) but it would be a bit nice to know their pattern of scoring. What I have found out at Oval is that the square boundaries are pretty quick," Rohit added. Time to cross the line Having come close on a few occasions across formats in the past decade, India failed to cross the line and win an ICC trophy. With them in stupendous form lately, India has a good chance to put everything behind them and chase the glory. Addressing the same, the Indian captain said,

"It keeps challenging you. You want to be in these situations. You look forward, and as a person, it brings the best out of you. In the last 3-4 years in Test cricket, we have had good success. Now it is about crossing that final hurdle and giving that confidence to youngsters so that they can play in the way they want to play," Rohit concluded.