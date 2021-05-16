WTC Final: New Zealand's Tim Southee expresses love for Test format

Tim Southee disclosed that he cherishes Test cricket more contrasted with different formats, adding that it gets the best out of him as it gets his 'blood boiling'. He additionally spoke about the possibility of confronting India in the first-ever World Test Championship finale.

New Zealand have departed for England, and they will begin their quarantine soon in anticipation of the forthcoming two-match test series against England. In any case, everyone's eyes will be on Southampton at the Rose Bowl when the Blackcaps go head to head against India in the World Test Championship finale on June 18.

In an interview with stuff.co.nz - he said: "I love test cricket. For me, it's my most treasured format. I love all three, but test cricket is something that really gets the blood boiling. Being the first [World Test Championship final] it will be pretty special as well. India in England is unusual on its own, but it's great to test yourself against one of the best sides and they have been for a long period of time. It should be a great match”.

"Ross Taylor and I quite often laugh about it because it took so long to have those wins. Guys are coming in and Kyle Jamieson has won six test matches already and hasn’t lost a test match," - he said.

The 32-year-old also feels as long as he can keep up with the fitness guidelines, age is only a number and he can keep playing global cricket at the highest level. Tim Southee likewise discussed how players care more for their fitness in the presenters, which is without a doubt assisting them with stretching their vocations.

"As long as you’re still able to perform and reach those high standards it takes to represent your country then I think age is only a number. You look at the likes of James Anderson who is 38. He’s still arguably bowling as well as he ever has. Think cricketers in general look after themselves a lot better. We're a lot fitter as a group; we train a lot on the strength and conditioning side of things. I think you’ll see players play for longer" – he added.

Tim Southee is as yet continuing forward in Test cricket and Southee has the fourth-most wickets in the longest format of the game since 2019 with 65 wickets from 14 matches.

