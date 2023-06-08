WTC Final: Mohammed Siraj gets furious with Steve Smith for THIS reason - WATCH

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj was seen in a furious mood on Thursday, 8 June on the second day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia’s vice-captain Steve Smith. The Aussie star, who stamped his authority on the contest before departing on 121, had a heated exchange with Indian pacer Siraj as the Indian player was not happy with an unfortunate incident. While the heated exchange was the center of attraction, it was the Aussie bowlers and batters that made headlines in the early hours of Thursday morning at the Oval. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) What happened between Smith and Siraj? On the fourth ball of the 86th over, Smith decided to pull out of the delivery at the last moment which sparked the anger for Siraj. Smith pointed towards the sky to indicate something was wrong and distracted his vision while Siraj came into bowl. An angry Siraj, already at the side of the umpire, threw the ball in Smith’s direction and was seen furious.

This increased the tension between the two came after Smith reached his 31st hundred for the Aussies in the Test format. The New South Wales batter leapfrogged Matthew Hayden for most Test hundreds while also bringing up his 43rd international ton. Only Steve Waugh (32) and Ricky Ponting (41) have reached the triple-figure mark on more occasions. Australia would later end their innings at 469 after they were bowled out by Indian bowlers.

ALSO READ | 'If it had been a question of money, I would have gone to Saudi Arabia' - Lionel Messi on joining Inter Miami Siraj completes 50 wickets in Tests On the flip side, Siraj completed 50 wickets in Test cricket after scalping Nathan Lyon in the 120th over. During the Australian innings, Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India. He took 4/108 in 28.3 overs. Siraj got the prized wickets of Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, skipper Pat Cummins, and Lyon.

In 19 Tests, Siraj has taken 51 wickets at an average of 30.96. His economy rate is 3.31, with the best bowling figure of 5/73, his solitary five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

India on the other hand did not make the best of starts as they lost both openers Shubman Gill (13) and Rohit Sharma (15) before the lunch break. Skipper Pat Cummins and Scott Boland were the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies as they narrowed India to 37/2 at the break. Virat Kohli was batting on 4 while Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 3 while India still trailed by 432 runs in the first innings.

