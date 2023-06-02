WTC Final: Mohammad Kaif makes BOLD selection choice for Aussie showdown clash, picks THIS man in Playing XI

Former India star and commentator Mohammad Kaif has backed Ishan Kishan to make his debut for the Indian team as they prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The WTC final, which will start at the iconic Oval Stadium in London on Wednesday (June 7), could see Ishan and KS Bharat battle for a place in the Playing XI. India are without Rishabh Pant and will like to replace his aggressive batting style with Ishan but Bharat’s experience could see him keep his place. Kaif makes bold choice “I would play Ishan Kishan over KS Bharat because you would want someone to play attacking shots at number six because the ball is old and Rishabh Pant used to play that role,” said Kaif in a conversation with Star Sports.

The Indian team has been missing the services of Pant since December, having suffered fatal injuries in a road accident. His continued absence will be a major blow for India as he brings the attacking brand of cricket. KS Bharat has since taken over the first-choice keepers tag and made his debut for the national side in February against Australia in Nagpur.

Pant is not the only piece missing in the puzzle for India as they also will be without Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul. With big names missing several players are on the radar and could feature in the WTC final on Wednesday.

“At seven, I will play Jadeja and at eight I would either play Ashwin or Shardul, depending on the pitch conditions, and if the pitch suits spin then Ashwin can target the left-handed batsmen like Warner, Travis Head, and Khawaja, so it will be a good match up,” Kaif said while speaking on other Indian combinations.

“I would take fast bowlers, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj followed by Umesh Yadav at number 11. It’s early June, and you will need three fast bowlers plus Jadeja and Ashwin or Shardul, depending on the forecast,” added Kaif.

ALSO READ | WTC final against India is our grand-finale ahead of Ashes 2023, says Australian spinner Nathan Lyon When is the WTC final? The WTC final will take place on Wednesday, June 7 at the iconic Oval Stadium in London, with an opportunity for India to win a Grand Slam of ICC titles. As things stand, the WTC trophy remains the only piece missing from the puzzle. India won the ODI World Cup in 1983 and 2011, while they lifted the T20 World Cup in 2007 and won the Champions Trophy in 2000 and 2013.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE