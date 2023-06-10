WTC Final: Mitchell Starc warns India ahead of potential big total, says 'we will keep batting for now'

Australia’s Mitchell Starc has urged India to be ready for a big total to chase in the fourth innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Aussies currently leading by 296 runs will look to extend their lead by a significant margin on Day 4 while Starc insisted they have no plans of declaration and India should be ready to chase a big total. As things stand, the Aussies will resume Day 4 of the WTC final at 123/4 and have gained a healthy lead to set an interesting final couple of days of the contest. No plans of deceleration "I haven't spoken to Pat (captain Pat Cummins) yet, so I don't know and it's not my decision, but I think we will keep batting for now," Starc said to ICC’s channel.

The Indian team was bowled out for 296 runs in their first innings which saw the Aussies take a 173-run lead in the first innings. While things haven’t gone according to plan in the second innings, they will still look to stay on the front foot as India will have to chase a total in excess of 300.

"We have still got two days to play. The weather's been good and I think it's warmer tomorrow. Hopefully, the pitch starts playing a few more tricks but as far as I know it, we are still going to be batting tomorrow.

Starc will then have to play another crucial role with the ball as they try to win the WTC final and clinch another ICC trophy. As things stand, they sit in the driving seat with a potential chance of completing the set of International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies. They have won the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and the T20 World Cup. If they do win the WTC final they will become the first nation to win all the ICC trophies and complete a unique Grand Slam.

ALSO READ | WTC Final: Ricky Ponting explains where India went wrong with their bowling plan in first innings What happened in Australia’s second innings? Out to bat in the second innings, the Aussies did not have the best start and lost David Warner (1) in the fourth over as Mohammed Siraj was at full throttle. On the flip side, Umesh Yadav also struck to dismiss Usman Khawaja on 13 to put the Aussies on the back foot. However, the partnership between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne would see Australia close to the 100-run mark. Smith was dismissed on 34 at 86/3 by Ravindra Jadeja. He was soon back in action and scalped Travis Head for 18.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE