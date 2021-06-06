WTC Final: Michael Holding believes India will have the edge over New Zealand

Michael Holding trusts Team India will have the edge over New Zealand, given the variety in their bowling department, regardless of the conditions at the Rose Bowl at Southampton.

ALSO READ: Joe Root's captaincy that should be cause for concern: Ian Chappell

Conditions regularly assume an indispensable part in England, and the climate frequently swings like a pendulum throughout the span of five days. Michael Holding believes India have every one of their bases covered as they have an impressive pave department combined with excellent spinners.

In a conversation with The Telegraph Michael Holding said: "Obviously, conditions will play a role. But the bowling attack India have, it will help them even if conditions remain bright. And if it’s sunny throughout, they can even afford to play two spinners. They have that advantage. Even if conditions are damp, I still think India will include one spinner, which could be Ashwin as he can contribute well with his batting too. The pitch at the Ageas Bowl does offer turn for spinners, which will be to India’s liking."

Numerous specialists are of the assessment that New Zealand may hold the edge as they are playing two Tests against England in front of the World Test Championship finale, which will assist them with adapting to the clash against India.

Michael Holding draws examinations between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson's captaincy as Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli will lead their individual sides in the WTC final.

Michael Holding likewise gave his opinion on the differentiating captaincy styles of Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli. He concurs that Kane Williamson is "calm" and Virat Kohli is "expressive." However, Michael Holding added that the two styles accompany their advantages and disadvantages.

"A calmer captain can help his teammates stay more relaxed on the field. As a result, they can see to it that they aren’t too tense. At the same time, though, and expressive/animated captain could be required to lift the spirits of his team, especially during tough and critical situations” - he said.

India and New Zealand last got down to business in a two-match Test arrangement in 2020, where the Kiwis arose successfully serenely at home. Notwithstanding, Team India have taken goliath steps from that point forward by pounding Australia under despite everything and afterward upholding it with a home series prevail upon England to book their position in the WTC final.