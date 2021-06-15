WTC Final: 'Looking forward to the challenge' - Ross Taylor eager to face 'very tough opposition' India

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor is eager to take on “really hard opponent” India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton, starting from Friday.

Taylor quipped that India have been the number one side for long and are a very tough opponent, no matter what side they play.

“You go through the Indian line-up, and there are just world-class players throughout. Whatever side they decide to go with, it will have world-class players. India has been a world No. 1 side for a long time. They will be very tough opposition,” Taylor said during a media interaction on Tuesday.

New Zealand head into the WTC final after playing a two-Test series against England, which they won 1-0. Taylor said that it was an ideal preparation to take on England and get a hang of the conditions.

“It was an ideal preparation, having played two Test matches against England in these conditions. Cannot think of anything better,” Taylor said.

However, Taylor praised the Indian bowling attack for taking on Australia on their home soil as he said it was a great watch for New Zealanders to see some world-class bowling on Aussie soil.

“But India has been a fantastic side for a long period of time -- not only their batters, but also their bowlers. They won a series against Australia in its home summer, and it was great to watch. (It was) nice for the New Zealand public to see some world-class bowling against a very good Australian attack. They have a fair lot of success here as well. I am sure in the warm-up games or bowling at the nets, they would have enjoyed the swing and the bounce that the Dukes ball has. We are looking forward to the challenge,” he added.

Taylor revealed that he would have retired had New Zealand won the ICC World Cup 2019. The Black Caps haven’t won an ICC event since 2000 but are looking forward to ending the long wait.

“It is disappointing to have lost that match at Lord’s a couple of years ago. I guess, when you lose, you feel that it might be the last time you are playing a World Cup final, so it is nice for me to be here. If we did win that game, I might have retired after that. I am glad I did not, and I am here today,” he said