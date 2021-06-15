Cricket: WTC format helps as Test cricket needs to survive, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday said that the World Test Championship Final means a lot to him personally while adding that the WTC format of playing the longest format of the game will help Test cricket survive.

India and New Zealand lock horns in the WTC Final, starting June 18 in Southampton. With Pujara playing just one format for the Indian team, he said the WTC Final is equivalent to playing a 50-over or T20 World Cup final.

"Personally, it means a lot to me This is the first time we are in a WTC final. We have worked hard over a period of time. It's just like playing in a 50-over or T20 World Cup final. Test cricket needs to survive, and a WTC format helps where every Test, every series is important. If we win, then many youngsters would want to play the Test format and be part of the final when the next cycle comes around," said Pujara.

ALSO READ: We are in WTC Final because of our bowlers: Cheteshwar Pujara lauds Indian bowling attack

"It is a disadvantage, but this is something we can't control. These are challenging times in the world because of the pandemic, and you cannot have the luxury for extra preparation time. But the most important part is the game is still going on and that we're playing a final. Yes, preparation time is a bit of a disadvantage maybe, but if you're ready for the challenge, even if circumstances aren't favourable, you'd do well. We're confident as a team. Maybe a few extra days of preparation would've helped, but we can't complain. We're ready," said Pujara.

ALSO READ: Cricket - Preview: Long wait comes to an end as India Women face England Women in one-off Test

When asked about the playing conditions in Southampton, Pujara said: "We've utilised the time really well. Even during the centre-wicket simulation, we had some practice wickets available. When in the middle, you want to ensure things you're working on in the nets to come along."

"For bowlers, it was important to get used to the workload again. They would have bowled 14-15 overs in the entire game, which is very important for their workload. For the batsmen, it was about spending time in the middle, having the discipline of leaving balls, playing shots you would in a game. So being in the middle and having a match scenarios is very important," he added.