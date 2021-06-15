Cricket - Preview: Long wait comes to an end as India Women face England Women in one-off Test

India Women will play a one-off Test against the England Women in Bristol. The match will start on June 16 and it will be India Women's first Test match in almost seven years.

The Indian Women's cricket squad has been quite possibly the best unit in the game's longest format and are chasing the record of becoming the team with the most successive Test wins in women's cricket.

There is a ton of exhilaration about this Test as numerous players of the Indian team might want to substantiate themselves in this format too. Then again, the England women's team will enjoy a home benefit on their side.

Head to Head

The two teams have confronted each other in 13 Tests, with England Women winning once. India Women have arisen successfully twice, while the remaining 10 matches finishing in draws.

ALSO READ:Players picked Ajinkya Rahane's brain about batting in Test cricket: Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of England match

India Women, who have won the last two Test matches played between the different sides.

Weather Report

The climate gauge for this match is somewhat obscure, the main day will have a few veils of mist however the remainder of the days are required to have some downpour, we may see a few rain delays and the game may head towards a draw. The temperature is predicted to be around 25°C with winds of 12 km/h bowling around on an average.

England

England Women, who have been in incredible structure this year. Albeit the English women played their last Test in 2019, they have sufficient involvement with the form of skipper Heather Knight and star all-rounders Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt. The hosts have a decent blend of youth and experience, holding them in great stead.

With 41 wickets in only 12 Tests, Katherine Brunt is the highest wicket-taker in Women's Test cricket among dynamic cricketers. She will want to get some early wickets for her team to put the Indian players under pressure.

ALSO READ:Cricket: Ramesh Powar is always involved in the game, says Harmanpreet Kaur

The England skipper is quite possibly the most experienced player on the side with more than 4,500 runs in worldwide cricket. Heather Knight, who bats at number 3 for England in Tests, will hope to secure the innings.

England Team Probable XI: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross/Emily Arlott, and Mady Villiers.

India

Any semblance of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, who are essential players in the Indian Women's limited-overs series, will be key as they tackle England. Jhulan Goswami - The veteran pacer will be an imperative pinion in the group if the Indian ladies are to win the one-off Test on English soil. Jhulan Goswami has a decent Test record of 40 wickets from only 10 Test matches including three five-wicket hauls. Team India would anticipate that she should concoct the goods with the ball, close by Poonam Yadav, and Deepti Sharma.

Shafali Varma's forceful style of play at the top has procured her a spot in the Indian women's Test team for the visit through England. The bold opener's skill of taking on bowlers from the beginning of the innings conveys her intimidation even in the game's longest format.

One of the legends of women's cricket in India, Mithali Raj, will step onto the field at Bristol wanting to broaden her fabulous record in Test cricket. The 38-year-old averages more than 50 in Test cricket.

India Team Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma/Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, and Ekta Bisht.

England Women will begin the Test as the reasonable top choices due to home advantage being the key, one can't trifle with India Women. With worldwide whizzes, for example, Mithali Raj and Heather Knight set to take the field on Wednesday, we are in for an outright cracker of a Test match.