Cricket: Ramesh Powar is always involved in the game, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur opened up on her association with head coach Ramesh Powar. She asserted her relationship with Ramesh Powar is like how it was last time, as the India Test deputy said she generally takes something back at whatever point they talk about the game.

Ramesh Powar returned as Team India head coach in May, succeeding WV Raman. He gets back to the job he last held in 2018 when India arrived at the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup under his direction.

Harmanpreet addressed the media from England and examined whether her relationship with Ramesh Powar had gone through any change throughout the most recent couple of years.

“It is similar to the last time he was with us. He is someone who is always involved in the game and wants other players to do that as well. He always creates a scenario whenever you are talking to him, you feel like you are in a match. He asks you to put yourself in a scenario and then discusses how to react during that. I always get a lot of information while talking to him. He has played a lot of cricket, including T20 cricket. We are repeating the things we did in 2018.”

India Women and England Women will participate in the one-off Test at Bristol, with the much-anticipated game to start on June 16.

The series is important for a long England visit for India Women. Following the Test match, India Women will take on England Women in three ODIs and three T20Is approaching mid-July.

While India Women will play their last international game in England on July 14, five players from the side will remain back to highlight in the debut version of The Hundred.

Harmanpreet Kaur will show up for Manchester Originals in The Hundred on July 21 at the Kia Oval.

"At the present time, we are simply taking it step by step. Since it is a long visit, and in the event that you continue considering how you will remain here for 90 days that can really deplete you. We are simply going step by step, and first, we have a Test so we are just pondering that. When we move to ODIs we will consider that and later on about different games."

Alongside Harmanpreet Kaur, four other Indian women cricketers, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma, will be playing in The Hundred.