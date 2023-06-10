WTC Final: 'Good luck for the batsmen...:' Shardul Thakur on Oval pitch after scoring 50 on day 3

"I think there is an area from where the ball is coming up, there is a little grass around the crack and the length is such that batsmen can't leave the deliveries easily. You have to play committedly because we saw today many balls kept down and I mean that is an area of good length, and I mean, that area is at a good length, a little short of length. So that's the area where the batsmen can't immediately see and leave the ball. You have to play it. And if it bounces from there – then good luck for the batsmen. It was bouncing from the other end too – but from a bit behind, so the batsmen were getting time to adjust, I think only Virat got the bounce from further on – but for all the rest, it bounced from behind," said Shardul after the end of play on day 3.