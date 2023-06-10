WTC Final: 'India or franchise cricket,' fuming Ravi Shastri wants players to decide their priority

Former India coach Ravi Shastri is not pleased at all with the performance of Indian batsmen in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia where they conceded a 173-run lead.

It was India's top order specifically with which Shastri was miffed and said that the players need to set their priorities right and forget WTC Final if their preference lies with franchise cricket.

“You must set your priorities, right? What is the priority? India or franchise cricket? You have to decide that. If you say franchise cricket, then forget this (WTC final). If this is important, then as the custodian of the sport, the BCCI are the bosses. There should be a clause in the IPL contract that if they need a player out of the IPL in the interest of India, they have the right to do it,” said Shastri while talking to Star Sports.

The former India coach also suggested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to put in a clause in the IPL contracts to ask franchises to release a player if needed for the national duty.

“First, put the clause and then ask the franchises to decide how much they want to invest. That is very important. You are the custodian of the sport. You control cricket in the country," he said.

India's top order comprises skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Chesteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. Apart from Pujara, who played country cricket before the WTC Final, all three batsmen played in the IPL for their respective franchise with Gill and Kohli being in sublime form.

The batsmen, however, couldn't replicate their form in red-ball cricket as all four could only score a total of 56 runs in India's first innings score of 296 runs. Australia, after scoring 469 in their first innings, got a lead of 173 runs and stretched their lead of 296 by the end of day 3.

