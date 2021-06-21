WTC Final: Despite collapse on Day 3, 'India not out of the game', says Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta gave the benefit to New Zealand after Day 3 yet emphasised that India are not out of the World Test Championship final yet. He cautioned that New Zealand batting could collapse similarly to India's in the coming sessions.

Many have given the advantage to New Zealand after Black Caps finished Day 3 at 101/2. A splendid bowling display from the Kiwis on the morning of Day 3 fixed the entirety of India's persistent effort on Day 2, as they were bundled out for 217. A strong beginning by New Zealand openers implied they followed India by only 116 runs with eight wickets close by toward the finish of Day 3.

Examining the day's play on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta felt India shouldn't be excessively impeded subsequent to falling behind.

“New Zealand are definitely ahead, but that doesn’t mean India are out of the game. If you remember, India were in a solid position while batting as well when they were 148/4. Then there was a collapse as wickets fell, but that can also happen to New Zealand.”

India began the day at 146/3, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane looking settled. However, the Indian captain was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson without adding to his short-term score and his takeoff set off a batting collapse. India went from 149/4 to 217 hard and fast, as Kyle Jamieson got his fifth fifer in his eighth Test matches.

New Zealand, then again, played the conditions splendidly, advancing toward 101/2 with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease. Albeit Deep Dasgupta deplored India's collapse, he feels the Kiwis may wind up in a comparable circumstance because of the testing climate conditions. He said:

“What happened with India – they didn’t score much and lost wickets as well, that can happen to New Zealand too. The English conditions are difficult, and with the weather forecast, whenever play resumes it will be in overcast conditions with more help for the bowlers.”

Graphing a bowling plan for India, Dasgupta advised India to stop the stream of runs. Tight bowling joined with troublesome batting conditions has implied scoring runs hasn't been simple in the WTC final. He feels India needs to maintain the pressure when they get back to the field.

“Although New Zealand look in good touch right now, the game is in control. Not many wickets have fallen, but the scoring rate is in check. Things improved a bit for New Zealand after Kane Williamson walked out to bat, runs started flowing a bit then. India have to keep the run rate in control because the wickets will fall in bunches whenever they fall. India should continue to keep the run rate in control like they have” - he concluded.

While New Zealand are absolutely ahead, a comeback by Indian bowlers could shift the scales indeed. Many felt they were unfortunate on Sunday notwithstanding bowling some extraordinary spells, and things could rapidly escalate at whatever point play resumes on Day 4 of the WTC final.