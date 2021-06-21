Cricket: WTC Final - More pressure on New Zealand than India after Day 3, reckons Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels New Zealand will be under more pressure than India despite posting 101 for 2 after bundling out Virat Kohli and Co for 217 on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

Chopra said that New Zealand would eye a lead of at least 150 if they want to take a sizeable advantage heading into the second innings of the historic final. However, he added that the Kiwis would know that they are yet not in a winning position.

Indian pacers struggled to find swing on Day 3 contrary to their opponents but tight spells by Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin brought the Indian team back into game. While Ashwin got rid of Tom Latham, Ishant Sharma used the pressure to dismiss Devon Conway.

"They (New Zealand) also have to look at where India were. They were 146 for 3, two set batsmen but come next morning, it's a different world altogether. The ball is moving again, you find the edges, India's tail hasn't wagged, the middle-order has collapsed and you haven't reached where you wanted to reach. Similar things can unfold tomorrow as well," Aakash Chopra told Star Sports.

"So from a New Zealand point of view, they know they are not out of the woods at all. Keep in mind, the moment you bowl first, you have to bat last and you have to bat the opposition out. So a 30-40 run lead is insignificant. You have to take at least a 150-run lead to make a match of it, seal the advantage of bowling first.

"I actually feel there is more pressure on New Zealand as compared to India. India will be backing themselves."

Chopra said that Indian fast bowlers would have to find swing on Day 4 of the match to ensure the New Zealand batters are troubled enough under overcast conditions in Southampton while adding veteran spinner Ashwin could prove to be a big threat with the ball.

"Things might change, Ashwin has already got a wicket. He is getting a bit of turn. Swing is the only area where Indian bowlers are lagging behind, not the discipline nor the effort. Ishant was the only Indian bowler who was able to swing.

"Tomorrow is the day where India fast bowlers need to find swing. If they are able to do that, the match will swing in India's favour," Chopra added.