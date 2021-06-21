WTC Final - Jamieson's impact on international cricket massive: Nasser Hussain lauds Kiwi all-rounder

Former England captain Nasser Hussain lauded New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson after the speedster rattled India with a five-fer on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

The Kiwi pacer completed his fifth five-fer in his eighth Test as the youngster continues to touch new landmarks in his young career. Hussain praised Jamieson for his impact on international cricket while lavishing high praise for his consistency.

“His (Kyle Jamieson) impact on International cricket and his consistency is huge. He has played eight test matches and has already got five fifers. To have such an immediate impact is huge,” Nasser Hussain was quoted as saying by the ICC during the ongoing WTC final.

The former English skipper was impressed by Jamieson’s knack of learning quickly as he saw the youngster change his length according to the conditions.

Jamieson a quick learner - Hussain

He said: “Jamieson came here, and he learned to bowl fuller. The way he has changed his angles during the match, it seems he is a quick learner.

“To come to this massive match, the ultimate Test as a novice and putting such a performance. He is going to be a superstar in the future,” said Hussain.

Jamieson’s five-fer helped New Zealand restrict India for 217 on Day 3 of WTC final to which the Black Caps replied with 101 for 2 at the end of day’s play.

Even during the post-day press conference, Jamieson was delighted to have bagged Kohli’s wicket, who is also his skipper in the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in IPL.

“Kohli is a massive part of their team and pretty big wicket to get, so to get him pretty early morning, was I guess was nice and pleasing and pretty crucial for how the day followed,” said Jamieson