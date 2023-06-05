WTC Final: 'Coming out of shell' Cameron Green keen on stamping authority in maiden ICC title clash

Gearing up for his maiden ICC title clash, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is keen on stamping authority against India in World Test Championship (WTC) Final starting June 7th at the Oval in London. Having recently trained in Beckenham ahead of the India tie, Green seems to be 'coming out of his shell' and being a different player, as per his teammates.

Upon gaining praise for his impressive stint with Mumbai Indians in his first IPL, where he even scored a century against SunRisers Hyderabad in a virtual knockout, Green doesn’t feel the need to change his game in the longer format. From playing Tests to ODIs to T20s and again back to wearing whites this year, Green enjoyed the switch and took it as a learning curve.

Speaking on the same lines, Green told cricket.com.au, "The more you get exposed to it, the easier it gets. That's what I'm trying to take into it this time making the change. I kind of know what worked last time and what didn't, so I'm just trying to learn how to adjust quicker and better."

Sharing his views on how he wants to approach this final, given his style of play, Green admitted not being defensive can work in his favour – taking a leaf out of England’s newest "Bazball" approach.

"The way that England have been playing their cricket has been quite aggressive, so maybe you don't have to change too much. Probably starting (my innings) last year, I probably looked to defend a bit too much instead of just looking to score. Then you can defend after when you see a good ball, just making good decisions out there.

"So this time round it will be looking to score, and then if it's a good ball, defend," Green added. Teammates talk about ‘new Green’ Teammates Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon, two vital players in the Test setup, admitted watching Green "coming out of his shell" and grow as a cricketer. Lyon opined, following a stellar IPL 2023, Green emerged as a different cricketer, and his presence in the dressing room changed for good.

Lyon said, by rubbing shoulders with some of the greats at his IPL franchise, someone like Rohit Sharma, Green would benefit himself going forward.

"His (Green) presence around the team has definitely changed after being a part of that IPL and after scoring that hundred in Ahmedabad,” Lyon said. "He's growing in confidence and being himself more, coming out of his shell a little bit more around the team.

"I think that just comes from being able to hang in there and play the IPL and be around the likes of (Mumbai and India Test captain) Rohit Sharma and these guys to learn off them," the veteran spinner added.

Meanwhile, Australia are up and roaring ahead of the extended winter in the UK, with the WTC Final and then the Ashes that begins June 16th in Edgbaston.