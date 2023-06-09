WTC Final: Aussies take command at Oval despite Rahane's brilliance, lead by 296 runs in second innings

Australia have asserted dominance in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final as they lead by 296 runs at the Stumps on Day 3. A mixed day for India in terms of bat and ball, the Indians will look to restrict the Aussies to a low-scoring total in the second innings having ended at 123/4 on Day 3. India on the other hand, thanks to a well-made 89 from Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur’s 51-run knock avoided follow-on before getting bowled out for 296 in their first innings. Australia are piling on a sizeable lead at The Oval to take a hold in the #WTC23 Final 💪#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UspU0fDETC — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2023 × India still in the contest After starting the day at 151/5, the Indian team did not have the best start after they lost Srikar Bharat on 5 runs on the second ball of the day. However, then it was the Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur sow as they both stitched a partnership of 111 runs for the seventh wicket. Rahane departed soon after the start of the second session and scored 89 runs and bought his 26th Test fifty while he missed out on the hundred.

Shradul Thakur then took control of the Indian innings but did not get the required help at the other end. Shardul too bought his third consecutive fifty at the Oval, going level with Don Bradman and Steve Waugh in doing so. He was dismissed for 51 while India were bowled out for 296 runs. The partnership between the pair of Shardul and Rahane helped India avoid the follow-on and trailed by 173 runs in the first innings.

ALSO READ | WTC Final: Ricky Ponting explains where India went wrong with their bowling plan in first innings Jadeja strikes with ball Out to bat in the second innings, the Aussies did not have the best start and lost David Warner (1) in the fourth over as Mohammed Siraj was at full throttle. On the flip side, Umesh Yadav also struck to dismiss Usman Khawaja on 13 to put the Aussies on the back foot. However, the partnership between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne would see Australia close to the 100-run mark. Smith was dismissed on 34 at 86/3 by Ravindra Jadeja. He was soon back in action and scalped Travis Head for 18.

The Aussies would then end the day at 123/4 and are leading by 296 runs which could give India a big headache if they extend the lead by 400 runs or more on Day 4.

